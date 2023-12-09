Modi's main goal is to support Stalin govt: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to support MK Stalin's government to make sure the people of Tamil Nadu are safe, said the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar after assessing the damages in the flood hit Chennai.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is relentlessly following the situation in Chennai as well as in Tamil Nadu. As per his direction, I have reviewed the situation and damages caused by the havoc Michaung in the State Capital and its suburbs. PM Modi is committed to support the Stalin government to make sure the people of TN are safe. Centre will work to resolve the issue," said MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar while addressing the media at Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters.

After the comprehensive review of waterlogged areas, overseeing the distribution of relief materials, evaluating ongoing rescue missions and engaging with the residents who have been severely affected by the extensive waterlogging following the havoc, the Union Minister urged the ruling DMK government to investigate why did the flood water took four days to drain.

"I was very upset after reviewing the situation here. It is time for the people of Chennai and its suburbs to check why the city is becoming more vulnerable to flood management. We need long-term planning to make Chennai a safe city. Why did the flood water took four days to drain should be investigated and the structural integrity of the city drains should be assessed, " Chandrasekhar noted.

However, Chandrasekhar refused to comment on the previous (AIADMK) regime's storm water drainage (SWD) works and said that he is not to politicise the matter and not here to blame anyone.

"I also met state government officials to see how the Union government can help people and assist the state administration. PM Modi has responded fast and decisively to support the state government with almost Rs 1,000 crores and deployed the Navy and Air Force to expedite the relief and rescue operations. Soon, I will meet the Prime Minister and submit my findings, " he said.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "The INDI Alliance which includes DMK is famous for scams and corruptions. Crores and Crores were seized from INDI Alliance member's residences and linked places. Same corrupt UPA is now the INDI Alliance. What reflected in five state Assembly polls will reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, " added Chandrasekar.

Earlier in the day, Rajeev Chandrasekhar along with state BJP president K Annamalai inspected the cyclone-hit Mudichur - Varadharajapuram area in Kancheepuram district, He also met the flood hit victims in West Mambalam and distributed relief materials.