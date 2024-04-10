Modi vows to eliminate corruption, calls other name of DMK is corruption

COIMBATORE: In a blistering attack on DMK and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to eliminate corruption and asked people to teach a befitting lesson to DMK and Congress in this Lok Sabha polls.

Campaigning for BJP candidates in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, Modi said the other name of DMK is corruption.

“Under the BJP government the nation is creating records in 5G, but the DMK brought shame to the nation through the 2G scam. People should teach a befitting lesson to the corrupt DMK and Congress in this Lok Sabha polls,” he said

In a further attack, the Prime Minister said DMK is attempting to curtail investments for its selfish interests and is causing maximum damage to Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that several lakh crores were given by the central government to Tamil Nadu, Modi said during the Congress government, it treated non Congress ruled states with a step motherly attitude.

“But BJP government strives for equitable development of the entire nation,” he said.

Terming the Congress and parties in INDI alliance of playing the dangerous game of secessionism in the country and in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the DMK is nurturing hate politics instead of focusing on development.

Harping on the issue of sanatana dharma, the Prime Minister said DMK and Congress work with the sole principle of appeasing minorities.

“This poll is to chase away corruption, dynasty politics, drugs and remove the anti-nationalist policies of DMK,” he said.

On the Katchatheevu issue, Modi said the fishermen are paying the price for the fault of Congress and DMK, which ceded away the islet to another country.