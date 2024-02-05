Modi to visit Tirupur on Feb 25, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday indicated that the notification for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections can come anytime after February 29.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the Tamil Nadu BJP parliamentary election head office event held in Aminjikarai, Annamalai said, "The notification regarding the Lok Sabha elections can come anytime after February 29. If the election is held like in 2019, the Model Code of Conduct will be implemented in March and there is a possibility of holding the election in the second or third week of April."

Exuding hope, the saffron party leader said there will be a political revolution in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the BJP is emerging as an alternative force in the State.

"People are noticing our growth. We are on the verge of victory. Time is running out. The time we have now will not be available again. Therefore, the cadres should double their poll work for the next 75 days," he told cadres.

Responding to the questions raised by the reporters, Annamalai said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the public meeting at Palladam near Tirupur on February 25 which will be held as part of the valedictory function of 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra (My Land, My People).

Simultaneously, BJP national president J P Nadda would visit Chennai on February 11 and he will take part in the public meeting, Annamalai said. However, Annamalai said a clear decision on the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be finalised by the end of this month.

Taking a dig at his former ally, AIADMK, Annamalai said the AIADMK does not have a Prime Minister candidate and the BJP is working on the field but the other parties are working in an air-conditioned hall.

Refuting Stalin Junior's remarks, the former IPS officer said once people go to Ayodhya, they will realise that Modi is the only person who can protect India's culture and they will obviously vote for Modi.

"Everyone knows that DMK is against God and Hindus. No one will listen to Udhayandhi's speech," added Annamalai.

BJP election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Arvind Menon and co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, MLAs Vanathi Srinivasan, Nainar Nagendran, PNK leader AC Shanmugam and others were present at the event.