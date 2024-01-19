Modi to visit Srirangam, Rameswaram tomorrow

TIRUCHY: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple here on Saturday, preparations, including establishing a helipad, have begun on a war footing on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is expected to fly to the temple by a helicopter from the airport here. Meanwhile, security officials have been conducting checks on nook and cranny of the temple and the areas around the shrine.

As part of visits to places related to Lord Ram before the Pran Prathishta at the upcoming temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister will be visiting Srirangam temple on January 20.

Modi, who will reach Tiruchy airport at 10.30 am, will later fly to Srirangam by a helicopter, which will land on an ad hoc helipad near the Yatri Nivas.

He will worship at all the sannidhis till 12.30 pm and later fly to the holy island of Rameswaram.

Ahead of his visit, the officials inspected the ER Higher Secondary School ground and Panchakarai Tidal near Yatri Nivas to establish a helipad. Later, the spot at Panchakarai, along the banks of Kollidam, was selected and works commenced on Thursday.

The civic body has also begun maintenance works on the roads leading to the temple under the direct supervision of Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan. Meanwhile, the temple administration has asked the shops functioning on the premises to close from Thursday to Saturday.

The police department, which is involved in checking people residing around the temple, has asked Srirangam locals to remain indoors on the day of Prime Minister’s visit.

The temple administration has decided to welcome Modi with ‘Poorna Kumba Mariyathai’ (grand traditional honour).

Collector M Pradeep Kumar ordered a ban on drones across the city, particularly in Srirangam, from Thursday to Saturday.

PM to take Rameswaram holy water to Ayodhya

Security has been beefed up in the holy island of Rameswaram, which will be the third leg of PM’s visit to the State on Saturday.

Modi will collect holy water from Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram for the Pran Prathishta ceremony at the new temple in Ayodhya.

He will also perform other necessary rituals at the famous shrine.

On Sunday morning, Modi would visit Sri Ramakrishna Mutt, Arichal Munai, and Kothandaramar temple before his departure.

South Zone Inspector General of Police KS Narenthiran Nayar on Thursday said a multi-layer security cover has been put in place with the deployment of over 3,500 personnel in and around Rameswaram.

Security has also been strengthened at religious sites and at statues of leaders, the senior cop said.