Modi to address public meeting in Chennai on Monday

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the state on Monday, February 4 again in a week.



According to the official schedule of the PM's visit, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach in a special aircraft at the Chennai airport from Maharashtra at 2.45 pm.

From Chennai airport, Modi will leave for Kalpakkam by a chopper at 3.20 pm on Monday and will witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity, which has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

After the event at Kalpakkam Atomic Power Station, Modi will leave for Chennai at 4.30 pm by chopper and will reach the venue of BJP public meeting at 5.10 pm by road from Chennai helipad.

From 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm Modi will be present on stage at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, where the BJP public meeting will be held. According to Vinoj P Selvam, state secretary of BJP and an in-charge for the public meeting, the meeting stage has been named as 'Meendum Modi Sarkar' (Modi government again). "Our Karyakartas are actively working for the public meeting in an effort to gather thousands of people. We are sure about the large gathering by Monday at YMCA grounds, " he noted.

Along with BJP leaders, other NDA leaders including GK Vasan, AC Shanmugham also would take part in the meeting. Earlier on February 27, Modi visited Tiruppur, Madurai and Tirunelveli for multiple events.