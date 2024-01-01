Modi TN visit: Traffic changes in Tiruchy-Pudukottai road

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu to take part in Bharathidasan University's convocation ceremony, the district's collector Pradeep Kumar informed that vehicles from airport to Pudukottai have to take the G Corner, TVS Tollgate flyover, Mannarpuram flyover, Edamalaipatti pudhur bypass junction, Viralimalai routes from 8 PM today.

Also, buses towards Pudukottai from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchy bus termini have been directed to take the TVS Tollgate, Mannarpuram, Edamalaipatti pudhur bypass junction, Viralimalai from 7 AM on Tuesday.

Vehicles of the party cadres going to welcome PM Modi will be allowed to take the Pudukottai road only till 9 AM tomorrow.

PM Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, TN Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan will be participating in the convocation to be held on January 2.