Modi snooping opposition out of fear of poll defeat: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime was snooping on the opposition leaders due to fear of losing elections.

Speaking at the family wedding of party MLA Krishnasamy here, Stalin said, "The situation in the country is such that there is an uncertainty on whether democracy would be protected or continued?" Citing the alleged unleashing of central agencies like ED and IT against opposition parties, the CM said, "They (BJP) have resorted to tapping phones. A big firm like Apple has warned (of possible hacking). Even Apple has exposed the plight of the opposition party leaders here."

Referring to the announcement of the concerned union minister on conduct of a thorough inquiry, Stalin said, "What kind of mockery is this? If he would announce a probe after doing everything, such is the kind of atrocities we are being subjected to." Remarking that they (BJP) were scared of the INDIA bloc, the CM said that the opposition INDIA bloc was shaping up to the expectation of the opposition and much to the disappointment of the ruling BJP. Arguing that they have been conveying the misdeeds and atrocities of the BJP regime to the people, the CM said that the reports about the ensuing five-state Assembly polls indicate a huge defeat for the BJP.

"Hence, they are scared. They are in the grip of fear. They are indulging in such activities owing to the fear, " Stalin said, appealing to the people to deliver a major victory to the INDIA bloc in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.