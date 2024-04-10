Modi silent on Chinese incursion, Wadge Bank but vocal on Katchatheevu, slams TNCC chief

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Modi that the BJP leader does not utter a word about 20,000 sq km of Indian territory encroached on by China but speaks in high decibels on the Katchatheevu issue for political gains. The Congress leader also questioned why the PM is silent on Wadge Bank, a 10,000 square km area of the sea south of Kanniyakumari which India got in return for the isle.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived here to seek votes for alliance party candidates for Tiruchy (Durai Vaiko-MDMK) and Thanjavur (S Murasoli-DMK) constituencies, the TNCC president expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu are against the RSS ideology and slammed Sangh Parivar as a divisive force which pits people against each other based on religion and caste. He claimed Tamil Nadu is a land of social justice which is against such a politics followed by the BJP.

The Congress leader took a swipe at BJP leaders saying, they have been suddenly reminded of the Katchatheevu issue in the wake of elections, while they don’t want to speak about the Wadge Bank. “The BJP must enlighten itself why the late Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi) took rights over Wadge Bank. I call upon the PM (Modi) to put in public domain resources available in Wadge Bank,” he asked.

Selvaperunthagai claimed that Wadge Bank being a part of India protects seven lakh ethnic Tamil people living around the territory. “This exposes how BJP wants to create unrest between ethnic Tamil people living around Wadge Bank and the people of Tamil Nadu. Now, people have understood the divisive politics of the PM and the BJP”, he added.

Selvaperunthagai claimed that as many as 30 villages of Arunachal Pradesh have been given Chinese names. “Modi is tightlipped on such issues but he speaks in a high decibel on the Katchatheevu issue which is of no use for the Indian fishermen”, the TNCC chief said.

The dual face of the BJP has been exposed in their stoic silence over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s comments linking Tamils to the café blast in Bangalore, the Congress leader said. Selvaperunthagai charged the BJP State unit president K Annamalai on the issue.“The fact that the PM and Annamalai have turned a blind eye to Karandlaje’s comments shows their real face”, Selvaperunthagai added.