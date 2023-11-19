Modi should take firm steps to protect livelihood of TN fishermen: Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take firm steps to protect the livelihood of Tamil Nadu fishermen following the arrest of 22 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"The fishermen belonging to the Pamban area of Ramanathapuram district and Kodiakarai area of Nagapattinam went into the sea in two fishing boats on November 15. In this, 22 fishermen from the Thangachimadam area were fishing between Kodiakarai and Paruthithurai, when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested all of them," he said, in a statement.

He said that fishermen, organisations, and political parties have been urging the BJP's Union Government to intervene and prevent the Sri Lankan Navy from violating the fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen and to create an environment in which the fishing industry can be carried out in complete safety.

Pointing to the Tamil Nadu CM's letter to the Union government to make appropriate arrangements for the protection of fishermen, he said that no sign of any formal talks with the union government and Lankan government regarding the livelihood of the fishermen.

"The Union government should consider that Tamil Nadu fishermen are also citizens of India. All fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy should be released and arranged to return home with their belongings," he demanded.