Modi reduced to Trump’s puppet as US dictates terms: S Jothimani

Speaking to reporters in Karur on the sidelines of the Women’s Day celebration, Jothimani said that Governor RN Ravi behaved as if he were the NDA's star campaigner in Tamil Nadu. “The Governor Ravi’s presence in Tamil Nadu could have helped the DMK alliance to fetch more seats in the Assembly polls," she said, referring to the gubernatorial head's transfer to West Bengal. Now, Governor Ravi would certainly help Mamata Banerjee form the government again in West Bengal, Jothimani said, taking a jibe.