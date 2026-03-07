Modi reduced to Trump’s puppet as US dictates terms: S Jothimani

TIRUCHY: Taking a dig at PM Modi over his handling of the nation's oil security, Karur Congress MP S Jothimani said on Saturday that the US has been making major decisions for India, raising doubts about whether Donald Trump is the real PM of India.
Pointing out the US statement ‘permitting’ India to import oil from Russia for the next 30 days, she said it is effectively a command to India, but Modi has not yet reacted. “It appears that Trump is the real Prime Minister of India. Narendra Modi blindly obeys him without strongly opposing any of his moves”, Jothimani added.
Speaking to reporters in Karur on the sidelines of the Women’s Day celebration, Jothimani said that Governor RN Ravi behaved as if he were the NDA's star campaigner in Tamil Nadu. “The Governor Ravi’s presence in Tamil Nadu could have helped the DMK alliance to fetch more seats in the Assembly polls," she said, referring to the gubernatorial head's transfer to West Bengal. Now, Governor Ravi would certainly help Mamata Banerjee form the government again in West Bengal, Jothimani said, taking a jibe.
The Congress MP accused Governor Ravi of trying to weaken the State's social fabric through his anti-Tamil Nadu activities. “He even saffronised the Saint poet Tiruvalluvar. Converted Lok Bhavan into the BJP unit office. His transfer shows that the BJP headquarters felt that their alliance would not win in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls,” she said.