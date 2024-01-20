Modi offers prayers at Tiruchy's Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, 1st PM to visit the temple

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, and became the first Prime Minister to visit the temple.

The PM is listening to various scholars reciting verses from the Tamil epic Kambaramayanam which was written by the Tamil poet Kambar during the 12th century.

An elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises blessed the Prime Minister. The elephant also played a mouth organ. PM Modi chose to wear a traditional outfit for his visit to what is one of the most important temples for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was greeted by a huge crowd that had gathered along his route. The Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, waving to them from his vehicle.

Srirangam Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Ranganathar. Srirangam Temple is India's largest temple compound and one of the world's greatest religious complexes. The Ranganathaswamy Temple is believed to have been constructed during the Vijayanagara period (1336-1565).

The abode of a deity often described as Nam Perumal and Azahagiya Manavaalan, Tamil for "our god" and "beautiful groom", the magnificent Ranganathaswamy Temple is home to Lord Ranganatha, a form of Lord Vishnu in a reclining pose.

The Priests of the Temple specially greeted the Prime Minister with welcome slogans written on the road in Sanskrit announcing his arrival.

Expressing happiness on the PM's visit, Chief Priest of temple Sundar Bhattar said, "All devotees of India are very happy that our PM is visiting Srirangam. Lord Ranganatha is also happy about the PM's visit. Our PM cares for everyone's welfare so is Ranganatha, so it's a blessed occasion for Srirangam. Before this, no Prime Minister has come to Srirangam, this is the first time a PM is visiting here. We all are very proud of his visit."

The PM will also offer prayers at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in Rameswaram.



After that, he will reach Rameswaram in the afternoon (2 pm) and perform darshan and pooja at the temple and also attend the recitation of devotional songs at the shrine.

Earlier on Friday, Modi arrived in Chennai and declared the Khelo India Youth Games open on Friday and said the government is striving to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in the country. He also launched the revamped DD Podhigai as DD Tamil channel.

(With inputs from ANI)