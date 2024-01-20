Begin typing your search...

Modi leaves for Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jan 2024 9:22 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Rameswaram's Ramanathswamy Temple to seek blessings ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday.

Modi earlier in the day visited the Aranganathar Temple in Srirangam and was listening to the recital of Kamba Ramayanam.

The PM will visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple followed by Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi.

Tamil NaduRameswaramRamanathaswamy TemplePM Narendra ModiPM ModiNarendra ModiKothandaramaswamy TempleDhanushkodiAyodhya Ram MandirAyodhya Ram TempleRam TempleModi visits TNModi visits Tamil Nadu
Online Desk

