Modi leaves for Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Rameswaram's Ramanathswamy Temple to seek blessings ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday.

Modi earlier in the day visited the Aranganathar Temple in Srirangam and was listening to the recital of Kamba Ramayanam.

The PM will visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple followed by Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi.