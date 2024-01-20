Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jan 2024 8:03 AM GMT
Modi leaves for Rameswaram after praying at Srirangam Temple
Modi's helicopter. Thanthi TV screengrab

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Rameswaram after worshipping Aranganathar at the Srirangam Temple on Saturday. Modi left for the coastal town in a helicopter. TN BJP president Annamalai and other leaders sent Modi off.

Modi also gave an audience to the Kamba Ramayanam recital at Srirangam.

He will be visiting the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram today. He is expected to land at the holy site at 2 PM.

PM Modi has been temple-hopping ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.

Online Desk

