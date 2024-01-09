Modi is working on the path of Tiruvalluvar, says Piyush Goyal

CHENNAI: "In the last ten years, the lives of the marginalised, farmers, youth and women have been transformed by the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government," said Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kodambakkam, Goyal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard on the path of Tiruvalluvar to enrich the lives of the marginalised and poor people who have not seen any progress even after the 75 years of independence."

"The Prime Minister has emphasised that the contribution of every Indian citizen is essential to make India a superpower. If India wants to grow, Tamil Nadu should also grow, " he noted.

Further, Goyal asked the beneficiaries who have benefited under the Union government's schemes that the bank loan be easily available.

"Under the schemes of the Union government, is the bank loan easily available? Are there any difficulties in getting the loan from banks? Is loan assistance beneficial?" he questioned.

"People can easily get free gas connections through the stalls set up by the Indian Oil Corporation in every Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. If you (borrowers) repay the loan properly, the bank officials will come to you and give you additional loan, " Goyal added.

Earlier in the day, Goyal launched a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to take the Union government's schemes to the people in Kodambakkam.

Piyush Goyal also provided the cheques to the bank loan recipients under PM Mudra, Prathan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana schemes.

Goyal also handed over the savings bond to a girl beneficiary under the Selvamagal Semippu Thittam and a free gas connection to a beneficiary under the PM Ujjawala Yojana scheme.

State BJP president K Annamalai and other BJP functionaries, Union government officials were present on the occasion.