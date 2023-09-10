Modi is the real guardian of social justice worldwide: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: The Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the true guardian of social justice worldwide.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi included the African Union as the 21st country in the G20 family, which includes 55 countries that have been excluded from the world stage for years. He is the true guardian of social justice worldwide," Tamilisai said in a statement.

Commending Modi for the colossal success of the G20 presidency, the Surgeon-turned-Governor said, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a historical world record by successfully holding the G20 Summit."

"Our PM has announced that the New Delhi G20 Declaration has been accepted by all the leaders of all member countries. India's priorities for the development of the Global South are highly placed and this has been approved by other countries in the summit. He (Modi) proudly expressed that India's G20 Summit was the best in the history of G20," she added.