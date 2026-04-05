Modi govt doesn’t treat those from Tamil Nadu as Indian fishers: Stalin

The CM, recalling that his government had increased the fishing ban period special relief assistance to Rs 8,000 from Rs 5,000, said, “Hereafter, the assistance will be Rs 12,000 per month and not Rs 8,000. Similarly, the fishing lean period assistance will be Rs 9,000 per month and not Rs 6,000. Are you all happy?”

Referring to other ongoing welfare schemes, he made new assurances. The upper age limit to enrol as a member of the Fishermen Welfare Board will be enhanced to 70 from 65, and members between 70 and 75 will be provided a monthly pension in addition to the existing welfare measures.