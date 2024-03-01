Modi extends birthday wishes to Stalin

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

In a tweet, he said, "Birthday greetings to Thiru @mkstalin Ji, CM of Tamil Nadu. May he lead a long and healthy life."

DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin turned 71 on Friday and his party and supporters are celebrating his birthday across Tamil Nadu.