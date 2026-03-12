Modi attacks DMK’s first family, Nehru at NDA rally in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Just like all rivers flow into the sea, all money is going to one family in the DMK, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. Addressing an NDA rally in Tiruchy, he also attacked DMK strongman and minister KN Nehru over the alleged job scam in his department.
Charging that the DMK betrayed the people who elected it in 2021, Modi said the Dravidian major practised dynastic politics instead of taking the people’s mandate as their responsibility.
“Everything revolves around one family. The DMK, which is known for its scientific corruption, has now turned Tamil Nadu as the ATM for one family. Just like all rivers flow into the sea, the entire money goes to the one family,” he alleged.
Turning his guns on Nehru but without naming him, Modi said a minister from Tiruchy was allegedly involved in job scam. “When jobs are sold for money, the dreams of middle-class people and the poor students are shattered,” he said.
The Delta farmers were struggling to find warehouses to stock the grains that they produced, he said. “DMK had promised an increase in MSP for farmers during the election. But they have been supporting illegal sand mining. Those responsible in illegal sand mining enjoy protection from the DMK,” Modi alleged.
While women and children in Tamil Nadu are worried for their safety, criminals roam fearlessly, he alleged. When the NDA comes to power after the upcoming elections, these criminals will run away from the State out of fear, he claimed.
In the elections, the people have two choices before them: one a path that leads to corruption, dynastic politics and broken promises, while the other that leads to development, equal opportunity, and honest governance.
Addressing the rally, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the DMK government, accusing it of corruption, failure to fulfil election promises, and deliberately stalling development projects initiated during the previous AIADMK regime.
Palaniswami also dismissed Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s claim that the upcoming election was a contest between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, saying the election was to decide who should govern the State. “People will decide who should rule Tamil Nadu and who should not,” he said.