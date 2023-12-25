Modi allocates Rs 10 lakh crore to TN since 2014: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Refuting DMK's charges, State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given over Rs 10.76 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last nine years.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always had the best interests of the people of Tamil Nadu in mind and his actions in the last nine years exemplify that, " Annamalai said in a social media post quoting Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent post.

"Chief Minister Stalin should remind his party men and his ministers who've been vile and exaggerated, spreading half-truths to divert people's anger for the unpreparedness of the state government despite receiving advance warning of heavy rainfalls, " he noted.

Recalling the Cyclone Tauktae and Yaas, Annamalai said, "By comparing advance flood relief given to Gujarat during the Tauktae cyclone, your ministers failed to mention that the total relief sought was Rs 9,836 crore and the relief paid was only Rs 1,000 crore. They also failed to mention that during the Yaas cyclone, during the same period, an advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand was paid. Are these BJP-ruled states?"

"As part of the 101 medical colleges under the Centrally sponsored scheme, Gujarat received 5 medical colleges and Tamil Nadu received 11. TN received Rs 868 crore and Gujarat received Rs 304 crore from the Union government as a one-time grant for the management and control of the Covid-19 pandemic, " Annamalai added.