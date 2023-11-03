Moderate to heavy rain likely in 13 TN districts in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: There is a chance of moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours today due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing in the South Bay of Bengal region, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted.

Accordingly, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Trichy, Tanjore, Tiruvarur, Nagai and Puducherry districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive moderate rain with thundershowers.

Earlier, the RMC informed that heavy rain will continue in Tamil Nadu till November 6.

The RMC also issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu due to the possibility of very heavy rain in some districts of the State tomorrow.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain has been lashing various districts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days. Various districts of the State, including Chennai, has been receiving rain since Friday morning.