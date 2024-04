Moderate showers likely in 8 districts of TN for the next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Saturday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Madurai will experience light to moderate rainfall.

The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall since yesterday, providing relief from scorching summer.