Moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu till January 6: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till January 6.

According to RMC, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) that formed yesterday (30-12-2023) over South East Arabian Sea and its adjacent areas is prevailing in the same region today (December 31) with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 48 hours and may develop as a deep depression over the central South Arabian Sea and adjoining West Equatorial Indian Ocean.

On Sunday (December 31): Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. A few places in Tamil Nadu likely to experience mild fog in the morning. Over the hilly areas of the Nilgiri district, there is a chance of frost at a few places during the night.

On Monday (January 1): Light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. A few places in Tamil Nadu likely to experience mild fog in the morning.

From January 2 to 6: Light to moderate rain may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, and there is a chance of mild fog in the morning. The maximum temperature in the city will be around 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 21-22 degrees Celsius.

The RMC also has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period mentioned below:

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts:

Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Comorin area and adjoining Gulf of Mannar from December 31 to January 5.

For other than Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts:

December 31: Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Lakshadweep area, Southeast Arabian sea, and adjoining Maldives area.

January 1 to 2: Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Lakshadweep area, Southeast Arabian sea, and adjoining Southwest Arabian sea.

January 3: Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Southwest Arabian sea.

January 4: Squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely to prevail over the Lakshadweep area, Southeast Arabian sea, and adjoining East Central, West Central, and Southwest Arabian sea.