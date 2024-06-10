Begin typing your search...
Moderate rain likely in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu in next two hours: RMC
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued an alert for moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts in the State within next two hours.
According to the RMC, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Theni, Salem, Dharmapuri, Vellore and Kallakurichi districts are likely to receive moderate rain.
It also stated that there would be water logging and slippery roads in some areas. Traffic may also be affected in certain areas.
