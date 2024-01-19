Moderate rain likely in 5 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday, predicted the possibility of moderate rain in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours due to an atmospheric downward circulation prevailing over the southeast Arabian sea and adjoining areas.

According to the RMC, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to receive moderate rain.

RMC also stated that Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness dry weather. "Chance of light fog to be witnessed in a couple of places in Tamil Nadu in the early hours," the RMC added.