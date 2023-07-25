Begin typing your search...

Moderate rain likely in 15 TN dists in next 3 hrs

The RMC stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 July 2023 3:21 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, rain would likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

TamilnaduChennai rainsTN rain updateRain updatesTN rainsTN rain today
Online Desk

