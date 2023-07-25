Moderate rain likely in 15 TN dists in next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday stated that there is a possibility of moderate rain in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, rain would likely to occur in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.