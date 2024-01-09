Moderate rain likely in 12 districts of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday stated that twelve districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next 3 hours.

According to the RMC, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudhukottai, Thiruchy, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Kanniyakumari, Nellai and Thoothukudi districts are likely to receive moderate rain.

The RMC also predicted that light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu from January 9-11.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days due to the influence of cyclonic circulation and a trough prevailing over the sea. The intermittent rains on Monday disrupted the normal life of the public and led to water logging on the roads.

Earlier on last Sunday, the RMC in Chennai issued a yellow warning for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai predicting heavy rain.