Moderate rain likely in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu in next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday stated that twelve districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next 3 hours.

According to the RMC, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari districts are likely to receive moderate rain.

The weather department also said that light to moderate rain accompanied by occasional gusts of wind (ranging from 30 to 40 kilometers per hour) is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including the interior and coastal regions, between June 7 and 11.