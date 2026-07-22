Moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu till July 27

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 27, with moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds forecast over parts of the State on several days, to the Regional Meteorological Department, as quoted by Maalaimalar.
On Wednesday (July 22) moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds gusting at 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places in the Western Ghats districts, while light rain with thunderstorms is expected in the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
On July 23 moderate rain forecast over the Western Ghats districts, north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and light to moderate rain over the remaining parts of the State.
On July 24, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is likely at one or two places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while the rest of Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall.
Moderate rain is also forecast over the Western Ghats districts, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 25, with light to moderate rain expected elsewhere in the State.
On July 26, moderate rain is likely at one or two places in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Pudukkottai districts, while the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 27.
In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Wednesday (July 22) with light rain likely at a few places during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the coastal areas of south Tamil Nadu, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanniyakumari sea areas from today till July 23, as winds are likely to blow at 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph.