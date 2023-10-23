Model code in 5 poll-bound states dampens Deepavali hopes of silver jewellery makers

COIMBATORE: Silver anklet manufacturers in Salem have been struggling without orders from north India for Deepavali due to the ensuing Assembly polls in five states.

The usual business by hundreds of ‘kolusu’ manufacturers has been hampered by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for polls at Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

“Most of these states are our major markets for silver ‘kolusu’. Also, the ornaments have to be carried to several other parts of the country by train or bus through these poll bound states. Since stringent restrictions are in place, even traders carrying ornaments with proper bills are being frisked and valuables confiscated by flying squads and police. Due to these restrictions, orders have come down by less than 50 per cent. Normally, silver smithies would start receiving orders from September so that it would take a fortnight to make the jewels and deliver them to shops at least ten days before the festival day,” said Sree Anantharajhen, president of ‘Salem Velli Kolusu Kaivinai Nala Sangam.’

To avoid unnecessary troubles, the jewel shops in the poll-bound states have stopped giving orders.

“In the last few days, even several of our artisans were caught and jewels taken over by election squads. Even a popular jewel firm’s bulk goods bound to Rajasthan with proper bills were confiscated. It has been one of our earnest demands to the Election Commission of India not to disturb those carrying valuables with proper bills. Left with no jobs, most of the artisans are now switching over to other jobs to make a living,” said A Muniappan, secretary of ‘Salem Velli Kolusu Kaivinai Nala Sangam.’





For the silver anklet and ornament manufacturers in Salem, Deepavali is one of the peak seasons, when orders pour in from several northern states across the country. Salem accounts for more than 60 per cent of silver anklets produced in the country.



Besides anklets, rings, lamps and other articles made here are sent to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and different parts of Tamil Nadu. The silver smithies are now catering to the domestic market in Tamil Nadu and some other neighbouring states, where orders have slowed down due to various factors, claimed manufacturers.

Silver ornaments from Salem are preferred for their handmade unique designs that have a longer shelf life than those made anywhere else.

Over one lakh people earn their livelihood through the 1,500 ornaments manufacturing units functioning in the district.

Early opening of multi-purpose centre to bounce business back

Silver anklets

Silver anklet manufacturers are eagerly waiting for the commencement of a multi-purpose center to bring a turnaround in their business.

Over 60 per cent of works have got over in the construction of a multi-purpose center being developed with an objective to bring craftsmen with different expertise under one roof for better business. Hundreds of workers involved in silver anklet making can be accommodated at the center.

“The center should be brought to use at the earliest to help the ailing silver anklet manufacturing sector. As the center is located at a short distance from Salem railway junction, it will be of great convenience for traders from across the country to reach the spot easily,” said Sree Anantharajhen, president of ‘Salem Velli Kolusu Kaivinai Nala Sangam.’ Currently, the artisans who specialise in different works like colouring, wiring, polishing and designing are scattered in different parts of the district and they function as a cottage industry. “It becomes physically demanding and time consuming as the ornaments has to be carried around to different places to get the finished product. Once the center gets ready, it will become more convenient as all nature of work can be done under one roof,” said A Anandakumar of Salem Gold and Silver Merchants Association.

The ‘kolusu’ manufacturers have also sought for some additional facilities at the center like better water supply, round the clock power supply, which is required to maintain uninterrupted work. “Therefore, works should be speeded up and local artisans should be given priority in the center. Efforts should also be made to bring the artisans under a single umbrella and market the Salem silver ornaments on a single brand name,” said Sree Anantharajhen.

Silver ‘kolusu’ is made in places like Shevapet, Siddharkoil, Ariyakavundanur, Panangadu and Sivanthapuram. ‘Kolusu’ manufacturing in Salem dates back to the 20th century when its production began when a community of traders migrated from Saurashtra. The Salem ‘kolusu’ is visually distinctive from anklets produced in other parts of India.