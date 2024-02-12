‘Mobile DPCs welcome, but avoid delay to keep pvt players at bay’

TIRUCHY: While welcoming the announcement of the Food Minister about the mobile DPCs (Direct Purchase Centres) for facilitating easy access, the farmers from the region have urged the government to start as early as possible as the private players have already begun their procurement directly from the fields.

While speaking to farmers in the tripartite meeting in Thanjavur recently, the Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani promised that the government has planned to start as many as 1,875 DPCs for samba and thalady procurement in the delta region.

This apart, the Minister also promised to establish mobile DPCs to help the farmers save time and extra expenses for transporting the harvested paddy.

“We welcome the decision of the government to introduce the mobile DPCs which was our demand for every season to help in avoiding private players into procurement. But the idea should be implemented at the earliest as the private parties have already commenced procurement directly from the field with less price,” said PS Masilamani, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.

He opined that the private players take advantage of the government’s delay in establishing the DPCs on time. Since the private parties reach out to the farmers at their respective fields and procure paddy and disburse money on the spot, the farmers have no hesitation to entertain them.

“Even if the private players reduce the price and cut around 3 kg per bag, the farmers are not bothered as they have less labour,” Masilamani said.

Meanwhile, P Ayyadurai Desiya, State president, Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam said that the government announcement of 1875 DPCs is inadequate and the government should establish one DPC in each 500-acre land and they should procure at least 3,000 bags each day. He also appealed to the government to monitor prompt procurement and prevent malpractice in any form.