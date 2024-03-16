MNM state secy Anusha Ravi quits over decision not to contest LS polls

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam state secretary (Propaganda) Anusha Ravi has quit from the primary membership and all posts in the party over the decision to not contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Kamal Haasan's MNM has joined the DMK-led alliance in the state and has been promised a Rajya Sabha seat but not given any Lok Sabha seat. Haasan will campaign for the DMK-led alliance candidates in the state and Puducherry. Haasan will be nominated to Rajya Sabha next year with the DMK support.

Anusha who runs educational institutions had unsuccessfully contested in Tiruppur South Assembly seat in the 2021 state assembly polls. She posted her resignation letter on social media stating that she was writing it with great sadness and thanked all the MNM supporters who worked with her.

She thanked Haasan for giving her party post and the opportunity to work for the alternate politics for the last three years. "However, I disagreed with the decision to stay away from the electoral politics. Hence I resign from all the posts and party membership with a heavy heart, " she wrote.

The actor-politician launched the MNM party with the vision to emerge as an alternative to the Dravidian parties in the state in 2018. MNM contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in 36 constituencies and polled 3.8 per cent of the total votes. However, in the state assembly polls in 2021, the MNM which contested in 180 assembly seats saw its vote share decline to 2.6 per cent.