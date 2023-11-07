MNM should echo people's voices in Parliament: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday expressed his wish for his party to enter the Lok Sabha to echo people's voices in the Parliament.

"People's voices should be heard in the Parliament. It should be the voice of Makkal Needi Maiam (representative). We have to work towards it. We have to make use of the special circumstances surrounding the party, " Haasan said while addressing his 69th birthday celebration organised by his party here.

He said that he did not want to talk about the political strategy in this meeting. He asked the party cadres and office bearers to work hard in the days to come.

"After the Lok Sabha polls announcement, we have to work much faster. This should be taken as an opportunity to push towards the next tasks. For elections, we will have to run many times faster. We should be ready for it, " he said.

Actor-politician declared that he has been making use of the silver screen to convey political messages. "When Indian 2 and Indian 3 are released, it will become a political stage. You should all watch it. It has messages. There is a conversation between us, " he said.

Haasan's upcoming movie 'Thug Life' with ace director Mani Ratnam is being produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin founded Red Giant Movies.

Earlier, Haasan donated a machine which can convert the moisture in the air to water to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore in the presence of HR and CE Minister, P.K. Sekarbabu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Youth and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former CM O Panneerselvam, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP state president K Annamalai and NTK chief coordinator Seeman extended their birthday wishes to Haasan.