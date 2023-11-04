Begin typing your search...

MNM instructs office bearers to make use of special camps to add new voters

The Election Commission would be conducting an electoral roll special camp on November 4, 5, 18 and 19

4 Nov 2023
MNM instructs office bearers to make use of special camps to add new voters
CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam has asked its office bearers to make use of the special camps conducted by the Election Commission of India.

For the enrollment of voters in the state.

The Election Commission would be conducting an electoral roll special camp on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 for the addition, deletion and correction of names in the electoral list.

"In this camp, MNM's state, zonal, district, union, town and area level office bearers and other frontal organisation leaders should visit their concerned polling booths to add new voter's, " MNM vice president AG Mourya said in a statement.

DTNEXT Bureau

