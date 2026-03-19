MNM holds second round of seat-sharing talks with DMK

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan-led MNM on Thursday held its second round of seat-sharing talks with the ruling DMK here for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.
Emerging from the meeting at DMK headquarters here, Makkal Needhi Maiam General Secretary A Arunachalam said the DMK election panel has proposed a specific number of constituencies for MNM to contest in the upcoming polls.
"We are in discussions. Both the panels (of DMK and MNM) are holding talks," Arunachalam told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK party headquarters here.
To a query, he said certain gaps have emerged regarding some seats, and the talks are going on to ensure there are no discrepancies.
"Whenever we say negotiations are on, it implies we are addressing the gaps that emerge. The ultimate goal is victory of the DMK-led alliance in the Assembly polls," he said.
Asked whether MNM was keen on double-digit seat allocation, he avoided a direct reply and said,"We will speak to you (media) in one or two days. Please be patient till then."