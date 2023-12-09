MNM condemns EPS for criticising Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam general secretary A Arunachalam on Saturday condemned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticising actor and party founder Kamal Haasan.

"It is ironic that when the capital of Tamil Nadu was hit by storms and floods, the leader of the opposition, who ran away and hid somewhere, criticised our leader as a chameleon who is standing in the field for the welfare of the people, " he said in a statement.

While the Chief Minister and the state government are busy with rescue and relief work, there is a leader of the opposition party who was missing from action criticising selfless workers will not be accepted by the public and even by his party cadres, he said. Pointing out that when the floods happened in 2015, the then chief minister was not seen, he said that even at that time, he was not in the field.

Arunachalam claimed that Edappadi Palaniswami became a slave of the BJP to retain his position and power and betrayed the one who gave him the power.

"If you criticise Edappadi Palaniswami as a chameleon for betraying the one who gave life, it will be a shame on the chameleon. Chameleon also plays an important role in the ecosystem. Palaniswami does not have that importance either, " he said.