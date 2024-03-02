MMK, TVK seek a seat each; DMK unwilling

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK), both allies of the DMK, have a sought a seat each from the Dravidian major for the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

A delegation of MMK led by its MLA M H Jawahirullah on Saturday met the DMK seat sharing committee helmed by T R Baalu and sought a Lok Sabha seat.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Jawahirullah's confirmed the demand and disclosed that they had sought Papanasam or Mayiladuthurai in the Assembly polls held last and they were ready to accept any Lok Sabha seat offered by the DMK.

Reiterating that fighting the communal BJP was high on their priority, the MMK MLA said that they were willing to contest in the Rising Sun symbol of the DMK as it would be a wise decision in the current scheme of things.

TVK leader and MLA Velmurugan also confirmed his one seat demand to the waiting media persons at Anna Arivalayam and said that they have sought a seat and the DMK delegation has assured to take up the matter with Chief Minister M K Stalin.

If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the DMK is in no mood to allot seats to both partners in the ensuing LS polls.