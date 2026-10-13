MMK: MK Stalin will never align with BJP

TIRUCHY: MMK president MH Jawahirullah on Monday dismissed speculation of any political tie-up between the DMK and the BJP, calling it “wild imagination”.
He affirmed that his party would never align with anyone who joins hands with the BJP. Addressing reporters here, Jawahirullah said the DMK and the BJP operate on diametrically opposite ideological planes.
Highlighting DMK chief MK Stalin’s track record, he recalled that Stalin had taken to the streets against the CAA and spearheaded Assembly resolutions opposing the Centre’s Waqf Amendment Bill to safeguard federal and secular principles.
“Our stand is unequivocal. We are rooted in an ideology that upholds the Constitution and secularism. The BJP seeks to undermine the constitutional framework. We will never align with anyone who aligns with the BJP,” Jawahirullah said, rubbishing recent political commentary suggesting potential alliances.