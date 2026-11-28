CHENNAI: Hours after supporting the DMK's decision to vote in favour of the BJP-led NDA government's delimitation bill, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and MLA MH Jawahirullah on Saturday urged the DMK not to support the proposed delimitation Bills until the Union government accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph and provided constitutional guarantees to protect the rights of States.
A resolution adopted at the party's chief executive committee meeting, held through video conference, said the DMK should make the committee's recommendations a precondition for supporting the Bills. The meeting followed a consultation convened by DMK president MK Stalin with alliance leaders on delimitation.
The MMK said delimitation was not merely an exercise to redraw constituencies but had serious implications for India's federal structure and the political representation of States in Parliament.
The Kurian Joseph committee, constituted during the previous DMK regime, had recommended mandatory parliamentary and State legislature scrutiny of delimitation commission proposals, along with provision for judicial review. It also called for separate commissions to delimit Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, with political party representation in the appointment process.
Citing the 2023 delimitation exercise in Assam and the 2022 exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, the MMK alleged that constituency changes had affected the political representation of Muslim voters. It said these experiences highlighted the need for safeguards against the arbitrary alteration of electoral representation.