MLM firm’s owner booked for unlawful assembly at Neelambur in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A day after thousands of people gathered on L&T bypass road near Neelambur in Coimbatore demanding police to scrap the case against a multilevel marketing (MLM) firm, the Singanallur police booked fresh sections on the managing director of the firm on Tuesday.

Police booked Sakthi Anandan, managing director of MyV3 Ads Media Private Ltd on charges of unlawful assembly resulting in disruption to traffic. An inquiry is also underway into the suo motu case registered by police against the firm for alleged irregularities.

The firm lured people to enrol as members on payment from Rs 360 to Rs 1, 21,260. It gave ayurvedic capsules and as well as assured of high returns for its members for enrolling new persons and for watching advertisements in the company’s app. People from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts have been members of the MLM firm.