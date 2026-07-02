MLAs wilfully joining TVK, claims Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Chakravarty said MLAs are entitled to take independent political decisions. “That, by itself, is not horse-trading. Horse-trading refers to situations where legislators are influenced or induced through money or other material benefits," he said.

Referring to allegations that a former DMK minister's supporters had attempted to persuade a TVK MLA to support a no-confidence motion, Chakravarty noted that a case had reportedly been registered in connection with the incident.