MLAs wilfully joining TVK, claims Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty

COIMBATORE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty on Thursday said the decision of AIADMK MLAs to join TVK voluntarily should not be construed as horse-trading.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Chakravarty said MLAs are entitled to take independent political decisions. “That, by itself, is not horse-trading. Horse-trading refers to situations where legislators are influenced or induced through money or other material benefits," he said.
Referring to allegations that a former DMK minister's supporters had attempted to persuade a TVK MLA to support a no-confidence motion, Chakravarty noted that a case had reportedly been registered in connection with the incident.
Commenting on the TVK government's first 50 days in office, the Congress leader claimed that public feedback indicated a decline in corruption and improved efficiency in government offices.
"Many ordinary people say corruption has reduced and government services are functioning faster. Bringing about such a change in just 50 days is a significant achievement," he said.
Launching a political attack on the DMK, Chakravarty argued that the electorate had voted for a change in government. "The people have delivered a verdict in favour of a regime change. Why is the DMK afraid of sitting in the opposition?" he asked.