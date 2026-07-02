Tamil Nadu

MLAs wilfully joining TVK, claims Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Chakravarty said MLAs are entitled to take independent political decisions. “That, by itself, is not horse-trading.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty
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COIMBATORE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chakravarty on Thursday said the decision of AIADMK MLAs to join TVK voluntarily should not be construed as horse-trading.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Chakravarty said MLAs are entitled to take independent political decisions. “That, by itself, is not horse-trading. Horse-trading refers to situations where legislators are influenced or induced through money or other material benefits," he said.

Referring to allegations that a former DMK minister's supporters had attempted to persuade a TVK MLA to support a no-confidence motion, Chakravarty noted that a case had reportedly been registered in connection with the incident.

Commenting on the TVK government's first 50 days in office, the Congress leader claimed that public feedback indicated a decline in corruption and improved efficiency in government offices.

"Many ordinary people say corruption has reduced and government services are functioning faster. Bringing about such a change in just 50 days is a significant achievement," he said.

Launching a political attack on the DMK, Chakravarty argued that the electorate had voted for a change in government. "The people have delivered a verdict in favour of a regime change. Why is the DMK afraid of sitting in the opposition?" he asked.

TVK
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