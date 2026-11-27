MADURAI: Congress MP and District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Chairman Karti P Chidambaram expressed disappointment on Thursday that four ruling-party TVK MLAs were completely absent from the committee's review meeting in Sivaganga.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, held in the presence of District Collector P Aakash, Chidambaram said that while he understands the difficulty for ministers to attend, MLAs should ensure their participation.
"In most of the meetings I have conducted over the past seven years, MLAs have participated. However, it is disappointing that not a single MLA attended the meeting held in Sivaganga today," he said.
Chidambaram also pointed out that the forum allows legislators to highlight public grievances and review whether government schemes are reaching the people.
Stressing that the DISHA meeting is an official review, not an informal gathering, Chidambaram said he had checked with the District Collector, who confirmed that the District Collector had duly sent formal invitations to all legislators.