MLA protocol must be followed at government functions, Prabhakar to Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday (June 22) directed that the protocol and privileges accorded to MLAs under the State government's warrant of precedence must be strictly followed at all official functions.
The Speaker also instructed the Chief Secretary to issue a circular to all District Collectors and local body officials to ensure compliance with the prescribed protocol for elected representatives.
The direction came after Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar MLA MR Pallavi raised a complaint alleging that her privilege as an elected representative had been violated during the inauguration of a new school building in her constituency.
Taking up the issue in the Assembly, the Speaker said the MLA had submitted a petition stating that she was denied due protocol during the function, including during the ceremonial lighting of the kuthuvilakku.
"It is my responsibility to safeguard the dignity, privileges and protocol of members of this House. The government has already issued a warrant of precedence for elected representatives, and officials must adhere to it without fail," Prabhakar said.
The Speaker observed that all government officials should be aware of and comply with the protocol guidelines while organising official functions and public events.
"In this regard, the Chief Secretary should issue suitable instructions to all District Collectors and local body officials to ensure that such lapses do not recur," he added.
Referring specifically to the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar incident, the Speaker said the lapse may have occurred either knowingly or unknowingly but expressed confidence that similar situations would not arise in the future.
While emphasising the need to respect the status of elected representatives, Prabhakar said he decided not to pursue further action on the petition submitted by MLA Pallavi.