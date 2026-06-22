MLA protocol must be followed at government functions, Prabhakar to Chief Secretary

The Speaker also instructed the Chief Secretary to issue a circular to all District Collectors and local body officials to ensure compliance with the prescribed protocol for elected representatives.

The direction came after Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar MLA MR Pallavi raised a complaint alleging that her privilege as an elected representative had been violated during the inauguration of a new school building in her constituency.

Taking up the issue in the Assembly, the Speaker said the MLA had submitted a petition stating that she was denied due protocol during the function, including during the ceremonial lighting of the kuthuvilakku.