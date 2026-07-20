MLA defies CM Vijay's 'no reel in school’ diktat

DHARMAPURI: Just two days since Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s instruction to party functionaries and ministers to tone down surprise inspections of government schools and public institutions and to abstain from posting the reels of such visits on social media, Pennagaram MLA Gajendran kicked up a row as a video of his inspection of a government school surfaced on social media on Sunday (July 19).
The video shows the MLA inspecting classrooms and the noon meal centre at the Pennagaram Government Boys Higher Secondary School. He is also shown interacting with students, advising them to focus on studies.
Another reel showed Gajendran visiting students who were receiving treatment at a primary health centre after some of them reportedly fell ill after consuming the noon meal at a school in Perumpalai.
The reels have drawn attention as they were circulated despite the Chief Minister’s directive against conducting inspections in government schools and publishing related social media content. The School Education Department had also issued similar instructions, according to a report.
Chief Minister Vijay had on July 16 warned his ministers against making social media reels during visits to schools and public events.
Vijay’s direction had come after a reel showing Industries minister S Keerthana who with a government school student during an inspection in Virudhunagar drew objections from child rights activists.
In the video, the minister is seen asking the student, “What is your father?”, and the child remains silent. The minister then turns around to the teachers saying the child failed to answer a simple question. When the child is again asked the question, she gives her father’s name. The teachers then rephrase the question to the child ‘what is her father’s profession?’, and the child gives the correct answer.