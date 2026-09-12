MLA Babu clinically stable, says hospital

CHENNAI: TVK's Kolathur MLA VS Babu, who has been admitted to MGM Healthcare here since September 9 with a respiratory ailment, is clinically stable and showing improvement, the hospital said on Friday.
In a health bulletin issued at 2.30 pm, MGM Healthcare said Babu was continuing to receive appropriate medical management.
"VS Babu is presently admitted in MGM Healthcare, Chennai, since September 9, 2026, with a respiratory ailment.
He is clinically stable and continues to show improvement under appropriate medical management, " the hospital said.