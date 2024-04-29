MKU scandal: Srivilliputhur Court convicts Prof Nirmala Devi for luring students for sexual favours case

CHENNAI: Fast Track Mahila court in Srivilliputhur on Monday convicted Nirmal Devi, a primary accused involved in luring students into giving sexual favours for higher officials at the Madurai Kamaraj University in 2018.

Nirmala was convicted under five sections including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

According to reports, she has been shifted from Srivilliputhur to Madurai Central Jail with full police protection.

The court announced that the conviction details including years of imprisonment will be announced on 30 April 2024.

Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID and during the investigation, two more persons, MKU Assistant professor Murugan and research student Karupasamy were found to be involved in the crime. Following the arrest, the trio were eventually lodged in the prison and were granted bail later.

According to procedures, confidentiality statements were obtained from the concerned students.

Judge T Bhagwati Ammal announced that the verdict would be delivered on April 26 in this case after investigations were complete. Murugan and Karuppasamy from Madurai Kamarajar University, who were arrested in the case, appeared in court. However, Nirmala Devi was not present, and the reason for her absence was cited that she was not well.

Professor Nirmala Devi was working at a private college in Aruppukottai, Virudhunagar District.

Arruppukottai police filed a case and arrested her on April 16, 2018.

Reports alleged that prominent people in the state could also be involved in this case.