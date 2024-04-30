MKU scandal: Prof Nirmala Devi sentenced to 10 years in jail

CHENNAI: Fast Track Mahila court in Srivilliputhur on Tuesday sentenced Nirmala Devi to 10 years in jail and fined 2.42 Lakhs for luring students into giving sexual favours for higher officials at the Madurai Kamaraj University in 2018.

The audio clip of her conversation with students leaked and went viral on social media, prompting action.

Initially, Aruppukottai Town police filed a case, which was later transferred to CB CID. While V. Murugan, assistant professor, formerly with the MKU and S. Karuppasamy, former research scholar, who were named in the case, were acquitted for lack of evidence on Monday after the Judge declared Nirmala Devi guilty in the case and pronounced the sentence after hearing arguments from both sides. Nirmala Devi was taken to central prison Madurai.

Nirmala was convicted under five sections including the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Nirmala Devi was dismissed from her post and the investigation was conducted under the chairmanship of CBCID S.P. Rajeshwari.

The police filed a 1,160-page charge sheet in this regard in the trial court

Judge T Bhagwati Ammal announced Nirmala Devi to be in prison, excluding the days she has already spent in jail.

Nirmala Devi was booked under various sections by Aruppukottai police in 2018 based on the complaint lodged by college girl students for allegedly persuading them to do sexual favours.

Reports alleged that prominent people in the state could also be involved in this case.

