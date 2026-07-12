MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi to miss Duraimurugan's granddaughter's betrothal

CHENNAI: After the recent Arivalayam controversy, where a DMK Women's Wing meeting went on with party general secretary Duraimurugan walking off after taking a look, party president MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi are going to miss the betrothal ceremony of Vellore MP Kathir Anand's daughter.
Udhayanidhi Stalin left for London on Friday (July 10) via Dubai to attend his son Inbanidhi's graduation ceremony. His visit comes a week after DMK president MK Stalin left for London on a two-week trip.
Meanwhile, the betrothal ceremony of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's granddaughter is scheduled to take place in Katpadi. Both Stalin and Udhayanidhi are expected to miss the family function due to their visit to London.
However, senior DMK leaders, including MP K Kanimozhi and other party functionaries, are expected to attend the ceremony on behalf of the party leadership.
According to party sources, Udhayanidhi will stay in London for about a week along with his family and is expected to return to Chennai on July 18. Inbanidhi has completed his higher education at a university in London, and the family will attend his graduation ceremony.