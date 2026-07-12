MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi to miss Duraimurugan's granddaughter's betrothal

Udhayanidhi Stalin left for London on Friday (July 10) via Dubai to attend his son Inbanidhi's graduation ceremony. His visit comes a week after DMK president MK Stalin left for London on a two-week trip.

Meanwhile, the betrothal ceremony of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's granddaughter is scheduled to take place in Katpadi. Both Stalin and Udhayanidhi are expected to miss the family function due to their visit to London.