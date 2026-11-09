MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi leave for Greece to attend wedding of Anirudh and Kavya

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, left Chennai for Dubai early on Monday, reportedly en route to Greece to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran, sources said here.
The two boarded an Emirates Airlines flight that departed Chennai at 3.50 am. They are expected to travel to Greece via Dubai.https://youtube.com/shorts/2PwUIpKOpJk?si=7q5Pwbrjo7wqIHtY
According to sources, Stalin and Udhayanidhi are scheduled to attend the wedding ceremony in Greece on Wednesday, November 11.
They are expected to return to Chennai in the early hours of November 13, travelling via Dubai on an Emirates Airlines flight.