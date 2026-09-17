MK Stalin slams raid against ex-minister Anbil Mahesh

Recalling various incidents that had occurred across the State, he said the Chief Minister had not bothered about the protests by people affected by frequent power outages, the Pattinapakkam fishermen's protest, the Aavin milk shortage and the Ramanathapuram double murder case. He also alleged that the Chief Minister was engaged in shooting in London.

"Unable to address the people's issues across the State, the TVK-led government has used the raid as a missile against the premises of Anbil Mahesh," Stalin said.