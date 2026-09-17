MK Stalin slams raid against ex-minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin alleged that the raid against former Minister Anbil Mahesh was another diversionary tactic and an act of political vendetta.
Recalling various incidents that had occurred across the State, he said the Chief Minister had not bothered about the protests by people affected by frequent power outages, the Pattinapakkam fishermen's protest, the Aavin milk shortage and the Ramanathapuram double murder case. He also alleged that the Chief Minister was engaged in shooting in London.
"Unable to address the people's issues across the State, the TVK-led government has used the raid as a missile against the premises of Anbil Mahesh," Stalin said.
He vowed that the DMK would face the alleged political vendetta legally and added that the government could not douse the anger of the people against it through such raids.
"The government will realise that false allegations will not stand before the law, " Stalin said.
Condemning the raids, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi told reporters that even the police themselves had no safety, adding that the raid was carried out only as a diversionary tactic.