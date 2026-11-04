MK Stalin questions TVK government over high power purchase costs, seeks independent probe

In a statement, Stalin said that while Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister was explaining power purchases at rates of Rs 35, Rs 37 and Rs 41.50 per unit, Kerala was facing criticism over purchases at Rs 14.50 and Rs 12.50 per unit.

He pointed out that a private company had reportedly offered to supply 500 MW of electricity daily to Kerala at Rs 8.645 per unit. The controversy over the alleged rejection of the offer had resulted in the removal of the Kerala State Electricity Board chairman, he said.

Questioning why Tamil Nadu could not procure electricity at comparable rates, Stalin sought an investigation into the alleged irregularities and the possible involvement of officials and others.